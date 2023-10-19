Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases Shares of 23,500 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $103.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average of $103.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

