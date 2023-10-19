Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $5.47 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $88.19 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

