Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,410,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 18,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

