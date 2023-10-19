Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,410,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 18,480,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $112,083,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848,026 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 138.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,380,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

