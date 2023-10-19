Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Shares Down 3.7%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.54 and last traded at $26.54. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALMFF shares. CLSA upgraded shares of Altium from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

