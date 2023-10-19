American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 566,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $266,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,299 shares of company stock worth $30,415,632 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEL opened at $53.59 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

