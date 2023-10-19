American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Down 5.8% in September

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

Get American Tower alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

Insider Activity at American Tower

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,551 shares of company stock worth $3,007,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in American Tower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.48. 218,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.70. American Tower has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.