American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Down 5.8% in September

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.
Insider Activity at American Tower
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in American Tower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Tower Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.48. 218,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.70. American Tower has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is 313.04%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
