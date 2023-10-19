AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stake Reduced by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,048,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 660,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,076,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $74.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.10 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

