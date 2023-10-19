Analyzing HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) and Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) and HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stepan and HEXPOL AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Stepan alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stepan $2.77 billion 0.58 $147.15 million $3.43 21.06 HEXPOL AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $30.62 0.28

Stepan has higher revenue and earnings than HEXPOL AB (publ). HEXPOL AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stepan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stepan 3.07% 7.51% 3.66% HEXPOL AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Stepan and HEXPOL AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Stepan pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. HEXPOL AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 105.9%. Stepan pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HEXPOL AB (publ) pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stepan has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. HEXPOL AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Stepan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of HEXPOL AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Stepan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stepan and HEXPOL AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stepan 0 0 0 0 N/A HEXPOL AB (publ) 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

Stepan beats HEXPOL AB (publ) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stepan

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients. Its surfactants are also used in various applications, including emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products; and industrial applications comprising latex systems, plastics, and composites. The Polymers segment provides polyurethane polyols that are used in the manufacture of rigid foam for thermal insulation in the construction industry, as well as a base raw material for coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers (CASE); polyester resins, including liquid and powdered products, which are used in CASE applications; and phthalic anhydride that is used in unsaturated polyester resins, alkyd resins, and plasticizers for applications in construction materials, as well as components of automotive, boating, and other consumer products. The Specialty Products segment offers flavors, emulsifiers, and solubilizers for use in food, flavoring, nutritional supplement, and pharmaceutical applications. Stepan Company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand. The HEXPOL Engineered Products segment manufactures gaskets for plate heat exchangers and seals under the GISLAVED GUMMI brand; and polyurethane wheels for forklifts under the STELLANA brand name. It serves for automotive and transportation, building and construction, consumer and healthcare, energy, wire and cable, industrial, oil and gas, rollers, gaskets, and seals and wheels markets. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.