Analyzing Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ)

Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ – Get Free Report) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Repligen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $62.84 million 0.94 -$572.84 million N/A N/A Repligen $801.54 million 9.91 $185.96 million $2.42 58.89

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Repligen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -852.82% -1,999.61% -106.85% Repligen 18.92% 7.83% 5.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sorrento Therapeutics and Repligen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Repligen 0 1 9 0 2.90

Repligen has a consensus target price of $197.10, indicating a potential upside of 38.31%. Given Repligen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repligen is more favorable than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Summary

Repligen beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of next-generation treatments for three therapeutic areas: cancer, infectious disease,and pain. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host disease. The company develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine topical system for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. It engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain condition; and SP-104, a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation for the treatment of fibromyalgia. It has collaboration with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; and Mayo Clinic for Phase Ib pilot study using sofusa lymphatic drug delivery technology to deliver Ipilimumab in patient with melanoma. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California. On February 13, 2023, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company's chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration, buffer exchange, and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and ProConnex TFDF flow paths. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE, FlowVPE, and FlowVPX brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands. Repligen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

