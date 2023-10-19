Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AON were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 211.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

AON opened at $324.93 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $270.37 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.58.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

