ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada lowered shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARX. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$22.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.33.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARX

ARC Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

ARC Resources stock opened at C$22.24 on Monday. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. ARC Resources had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.7419355 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total transaction of C$410,135.09. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.