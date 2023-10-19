Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.00 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.50.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter.
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
