Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.00 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Art's-Way Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

