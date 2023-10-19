Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,266 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 60,959 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of HP by 15.8% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after buying an additional 16,476,783 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

HP Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,366,723.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

