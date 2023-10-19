Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,493 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Aramark worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $1,372,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Aramark by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Aramark by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,204,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,627 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Aramark Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.