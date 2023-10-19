Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.05 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 122.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,279,000 after purchasing an additional 64,027 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 332.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.78.

ULTA stock opened at $372.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.26 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.98 and a 200-day moving average of $456.24.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

