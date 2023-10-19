Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $209.39 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $209,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on V. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $442.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.69. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

