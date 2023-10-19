Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $65.72.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.00%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

