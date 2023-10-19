Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,284 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 64,850 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 72,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 73.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

Shares of GPC opened at $148.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $139.66 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

