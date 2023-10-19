AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,376,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046,476 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $149,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.4% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 380,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 73,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 66,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 56,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Down 1.8 %

AT&T stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

