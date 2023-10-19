Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 380.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $53.56 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

