Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HNDL. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 383,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 51,392.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 213,278 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 172,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 83,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $18.76 on Thursday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The company has a market cap of $888.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.1119 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

