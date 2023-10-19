Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 220,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Waterford Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 333,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 781,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHZ opened at $43.28 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $47.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

