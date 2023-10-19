Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after acquiring an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.17.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $346.19 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.09 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

