Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,252 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:T opened at $14.32 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

