Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $270.43 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.91 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

