Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $181,377,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $53.56 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.