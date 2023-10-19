Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,082,000 after buying an additional 687,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.9% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.71 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.