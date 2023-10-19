Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 21.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in RLI by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in RLI by 12.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:RLI opened at $137.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.08. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $381.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.35 million. RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RLI

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.