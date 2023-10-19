Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $574.64 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $577.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.