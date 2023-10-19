Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 182 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.73 and its 200-day moving average is $182.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $222.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Mega Caps With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.