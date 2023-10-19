Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 182 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.73 and its 200-day moving average is $182.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $222.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.