Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 421 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

