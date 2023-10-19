Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 58 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,659 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.17.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $346.19 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.09 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $153.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

