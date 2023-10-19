Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after buying an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 3,140,704 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after buying an additional 1,486,495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,254,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

