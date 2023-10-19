Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $102.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44. The company has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,105.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

