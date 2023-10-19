Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

ORCL stock opened at $108.25 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

