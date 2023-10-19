Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $108.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average of $109.62. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

