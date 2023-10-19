Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.70.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $275.52 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.77 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

