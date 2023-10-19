Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 7,035 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,439.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:PJAN opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $628.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

