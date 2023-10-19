Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $231.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.13 and a fifty-two week high of $245.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.37.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

