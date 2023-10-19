Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes $1.09 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 503,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $336.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $302.01 and a 1 year high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.