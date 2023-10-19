Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 538 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.9% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. CICC Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,249 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,219. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $316.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.