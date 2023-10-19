Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) & Anew Medical (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Head to Head Contrast

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) and Anew Medical (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Avis Budget Group and Anew Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avis Budget Group 18.37% -500.85% 8.08% Anew Medical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avis Budget Group and Anew Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avis Budget Group $11.99 billion 0.57 $2.76 billion $50.50 3.47 Anew Medical N/A N/A N/A ($450,000.00) 0.00

Analyst Recommendations

Avis Budget Group has higher revenue and earnings than Anew Medical. Anew Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avis Budget Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avis Budget Group and Anew Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avis Budget Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Anew Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus target price of $243.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.48%. Given Avis Budget Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avis Budget Group is more favorable than Anew Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avis Budget Group beats Anew Medical on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network. The company also operates various other car rental brands, such as Budget, Payless, Apex, Maggiore, Morini Rent, FranceCars, Amicoblue, Turiscar, and ACL Hire. In addition, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, and automobile towing protection and cargo insurance products; fuel service options, roadside assistance services, electronic toll collection services, curbside delivery, tablet rentals, access to satellite radio, portable navigation units, and child safety seat rentals; automobile towing equipment and other moving accessories, such as hand trucks, furniture pads, and moving supplies; and Business Intelligence solution, an online portal for corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Anew Medical

ANEW MEDICAL, INC. focuses on developing biologic medicines for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

