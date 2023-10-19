Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.49. 4,150,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,847,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

