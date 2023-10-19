Bank of America Lowers Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $111.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 2.0 %

BCC stock opened at $93.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $112.58.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.13. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $31,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $598,086.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $31,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,968 shares of company stock worth $2,045,908 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

