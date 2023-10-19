Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Update

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 902,400 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 858,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 429,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNED shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Up 3.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNED opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

