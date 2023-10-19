Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Update

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 902,400 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 858,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 429,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNED shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Barnes & Noble Education
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education Stock Up 3.8 %
NYSE:BNED opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter.
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
See Also
