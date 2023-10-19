Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Raises Dividend to GBX 95 Per Share

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 95 ($1.16) per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Bellway’s previous dividend of $45.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Bellway Stock Performance
Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,096 ($25.60) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,166.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,206.85. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 1,728 ($21.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,570 ($31.39). The company has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,168.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on BWY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,780 ($33.96) to GBX 2,680 ($32.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,780 ($33.96) to GBX 2,200 ($26.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,586.89 ($31.60).
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
See Also
