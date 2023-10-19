Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Shares Up 8.5%

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.43. 353,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 399,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on XAIR shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Beyond Air Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.28.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Carey bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,680.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 338,664 shares of company stock worth $915,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 60.8% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 347,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 5,943.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

