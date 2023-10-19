Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Trading Up 8.5%

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 353,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 399,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beyond Air

In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 75,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $207,138.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 975,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,441.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 338,664 shares of company stock worth $915,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XAIR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Air by 497.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 1,439,168 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Beyond Air by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,363,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 567,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 863,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 241,688 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Further Reading

