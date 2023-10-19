Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BPTH opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.37. Bio-Path has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $3.37.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

